A nursery worker has been jailed for 12-and-a-half years for sexually assaulting a child in his care.

James Riley, 42, denied assaulting a child under 13 by penetration and three counts of making indecent photographs of children but was found guilty at Warwick Crown Court.

He was arrested after the child told their parents. A hidden folder on his laptop contained 181 child porn files.

Prosecutors said he abused his position of trust for his sexual gratification.

Riley, of Widdrington Road, Coventry, was convicted "due to the compelling evidence from the victim", the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Spokeswoman Rhiannon Jones said: "I would like to thank the young child and their family for coming forward and reporting this crime."