Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened as the car was coming off the M6 at J1

A woman and a two-year-old boy have died in a crash between a car and a lorry.

It happened at about 22:30 GMT on Saturday when the car was coming off the M6 at J1 onto the A426 near Churchover, Warwickshire.

The woman, 31, and boy were declared dead at the scene.

They were passengers in a blue Nissan Qashqai. The 35-year-old male driver of the car and another passenger, a six-year-old girl were taken to hospital.

Warwickshire Police said their injuries are not thought to be serious.

Insp Andrew Bennett said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the families of the deceased at this time.

"We will have officers at the scene today as we continue to investigate how this collision happened."

He said that other drivers at the scene had attempted first aid.

"Despite the attempts of other drivers and paramedics, the woman and boy were declared dead at the scene," he added.