Image copyright Family handout Image caption Bradd Darby, 30, died in hospital after being stabbed

A man who died after a street disturbance in which another man was seriously hurt has been named by police as 30-year-old Bradd Darby.

A result of a preliminary post mortem exam showed the father-of-three died from a stab wound, the Warwickshire force said.

Officers were called to Vernons Lane, Nuneaton, at 09:45 GMT on Tuesday.

A 29-year-old man from Nuneaton is under arrest on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

On attending the scene, police learned two people - Mr Darby and another man, 24, both from Nuneaton - had gone to hospital, where Mr Darby later died.

Police said the 24-year-old, who was also stabbed, remained in a stable condition in hospital where he was under arrest on suspicion of violent disorder.

Mr Darby's family said: "Bradd was a much loved dad, partner, brother, son and friend.

"He will be especially missed by his dad; they were best friends and inseparable.

"We are broken hearted and will always love him and miss him."

Police said the disturbance happened on the corner of Barpool Road and Vernons Lane.

Two other men from Nuneaton, aged 52 and 30, are under arrest on suspicion of violent disorder.