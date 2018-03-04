Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cyrille Regis was part of Coventry City's famous 1987 FA Cup-winning side

Coventry has paid tribute to one of its 1987 FA Cup heroes, Cyrille Regis, during a service at the city's cathedral.

The former West Bromwich Albion striker, credited with inspiring a generation of black players, died on 14 January, aged 59.

Hundreds of people gathered at the cathedral on Sunday to pay their respects.

A similar memorial was held at The Hawthorns on the day of his funeral.

The service at the cathedral was led by the Dean of Coventry and included tributes from Regis's former teammates Brendon Batson and Greg Downs.

The Archbishop of York, the Lord Mayor of Coventry, the Bishop of Coventry and Regis's family all made contributions.

His widow Julia Regis said: "When you're in the depths of intense grief, for other people to share their and stories and memories of how Cyrille had impacted their lives helped us; it certainly helped me with my grief.

"Coventry was very close to his heart, dear to his heart.

"It's also a city where faith is important. And I think it's fitting we've got a service in the cathedral which honours his faith and the fundamental beliefs he had in life and in the city where he did achieve his biggest success in winning the FA Cup with Coventry in 1987."

Daughter Michelle said of the service: "Coventry was the club where he achieved his biggest medal in his football career, so it's a nice opportunity for the Coventry community to celebrate his life too."

Regis, who was capped five times by England, also played for Aston Villa, Wolves, Wycombe and Chester.