Nuneaton 'terrorist training camp' arrest man released

  • 17 March 2018

A man arrested on suspicion of attending a terrorist training camp has been released pending investigation.

The 25-year-old was released on Friday after being arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences at an address in Nuneaton, Warwickshire Police said.

Officers had been searching the property following the arrest on Thursday.

The arrest was carried out by West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit and was supported by Warwickshire Police.

