Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption (L-R) Robert Keavey and Phillip Picken showed no remorse for their actions, police said

Two "cold-blooded" men have been found guilty of murdering a 26-year-old father.

Warickshire men Robert Keavey, 39, of Princess Road, Atherstone, and Phillip Picken, 56, of Manor Road, Mancetter, attacked Greg Kelly on 25 March 2017 "in a row over money".

Police said Keavey twice ran over Mr Kelly by car before Picken struck him with a suspected axe or hammer.

He was taken to hospital with head injuries and died five days later.

The family of Mr Kelly, who was from New Arley, near Coventry, said the pair had "denied his children the love and support of their father".

Det Sgt Andy Denny from the Warwickshire force said the men - convicted at Warwick Crown Court - lied throughout the trial, claiming they acted in self-defence.

"Keavey ran Greg over twice before Picken struck him with a weapon as he lay helpless on the floor.

"The jury saw through their lies and saw Picken and Keavey for what they are; vicious and cold blooded killers."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Greg Kelly, 26, was described by family as "caring, kind and funny"

He said: "Greg and Picken had a row over money. Following this, Picken and Keavey went about settling the dispute in the most brutal way with such tragic consequences."

In connection with the killing, Andrew Gay, 41, of Manor Road, Atherstone, was found guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice, while Nicholas Casey, 57, of Victoria Road, Tamworth, Staffordshire, pleaded guilty to the same offence.

All four men are due to be sentenced in April.

A charge of murder against another man - Neil Barnes, of Victoria Road, Nuneaton - was dropped.