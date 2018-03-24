Image copyright Google Image caption Armed robbers targeted the shop at 09:50 GMT

Three boys aged 13, 15 and 16 have been arrested after an armed robbery at a newsagents.

Armed police responded to reports that two men threatened staff at the shop in Exhall, Warwickshire, with a handgun before taking cash.

Warwickshire Police said one person suffered minor injuries in the robbery on Armson Road at about 09:50 GMT.

The boys - two from Bedworth, one from Exhall - were arrested on suspicion of robbery and are in custody.