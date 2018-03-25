Coventry & Warwickshire

Boys charged over Exhall newsagent robbery

  • 25 March 2018
Newsagents on Armson Road Image copyright Google
Image caption Armed police responded to reports of an armed robbery

Three boys have been charged after police were called to reports of an armed robbery at a newsagents.

Firearms officers attended the scene in Armson Road, Exhall, Warwickshire, at about 09:50 GMT on Saturday.

A 13-year-old and a 16-year-old, both from Bedworth, have been charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

A 15-year-old boy, from Exhall, has been charged with handling stolen goods.

He and the 13-year-old have been bailed to appear in court on 12 April.

The 16-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear in court on Monday.

Warwickshire Police said one person suffered minor head injuries during the robbery and cash was stolen.

