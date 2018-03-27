Image copyright Google Image caption The man died at the scene in Copland Place in the Tile Hill area of Coventry

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder over the death of a man found with gunshot wounds.

Daniel Shaw, 39, was found with injuries to his chest on Copland Place, Coventry, on Sunday and died at the scene, police said.

The arrested pair are aged 22 and 47.

Det Ch Insp Chris Mallett from West Midlands Police said: "Daniel's family are devastated and we are keeping them fully updated with the latest developments."

Midlands Live: Custody battle mum jailed for son murder; Paterson victims at heart of inquiry

He said officers wanted to hear from anyone who was in Torrington Avenue or Copland Place at about 23:00 BST on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination is due to establish the "exact cause" of death, the force says.