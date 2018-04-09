Image copyright Google Image caption Stoney Stanton Road in Coventry was closed for several hours, police said

A two-year-old boy has died and his mother is critically ill after they were hit by a car.

They were struck in Stoney Stanton Road, Coventry, at about 21:00 BST on Sunday, West Midlands Police said.

The toddler was taken to hospital with "severe injuries" but died later. His mother, 32, suffered multiple fractures and remains in a critical condition. Three other siblings were unhurt.

The driver of the car, a 39-year-old man, stopped at the scene.

Police said he was assisting them with their inquiries.

The family had been visiting relatives when the Volkswagen Bora hit the pedestrians, police said.

Stoney Stanton Road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended the scene and investigations were carried out.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes said there was "a large number of people at the scene" and was urging witnesses to come forward.

"I would ask people at this stage not to speculate on what happened and to consider the further distress this may cause the family.

"They need our combined support to help them through this dreadful time".

He added the family was "understandably distraught".