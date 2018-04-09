Image caption The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries

A man has been arrested after a woman was found stabbed outside a church.

The victim was found outside St Margaret's Church in Coventry with a knife wound to her abdomen at about 03:15 BST on Sunday.

The woman, who is in her early 30s, remains in a "critical condition" in hospital, West Midlands Police said.

A 26-year-old from Coventry is being held on suspicion of attempted murder and is in police custody for questioning.

Part of the church, on Walgrave Road, was shut while forensic examinations were carried out.