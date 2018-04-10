Coventry & Warwickshire

Mental health detention after Coventry church stabbing

  • 10 April 2018
The church
Image caption The woman was taken to hospital after being found with a wound to her abdomen

A man arrested after a woman was found stabbed outside a church has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The 26-year-old from Coventry had been held on Monday on suspicion of attempted murder, West Midlands Police said.

It came after a woman in her early 30s was found outside St Margaret's Church in Coventry with a knife wound during the early hours of Sunday.

The force confirmed she remains in a "critical condition" in hospital.

Part of the church, on Walsgrave Road, had been sealed-off while forensic examinations were carried out.

Image caption A 26-year-old man has been detained under the Mental Health Act

