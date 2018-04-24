Homes evacuated as man held under Explosives Act
Eight homes were evacuated while an army bomb disposal team carried out an investigation in Coventry.
Officers have searched a property in Brookside Avenue where they found possible suspicious items, police said.
A 20-year-old man has been held under the Explosives Act.
The Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) was called to carry out an examination of the items. Police said the evacuations were a precautionary measure.
Controlled explosion
The BBC understands a controlled explosion took place on an area of scrap land nearby.
Police said they were keeping an "open mind" in relation to the incident, which started during the morning. The road has been closed.