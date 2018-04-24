Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The boy suffered injuries to his eye after the attack at the Green Bear pub in Nuneaton

An eight-year-old boy suffered injuries to his eye after reportedly being attacked by a dog, police said.

The child needed hospital treatment after the incident at on Sunday evening in the Green Bear Pub in Church Road, Nuneaton.

Warwickshire Police want help to track down the owners of the dog, possibly an American Bulldog.

Officers said its owners, a man and woman, had been at the pub for an hour and a half, but left immediately after.

PC Clayton Kelley said officers want to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident or can help identify the owners.