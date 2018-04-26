Image caption A decision is yet to be made on whether to spend £25m refurbishing the 50-year-old flats or demolish them

Residents of two tower blocks who have to move out over fire safety concerns are set to receive up to £10,000 in compensation.

More than 150 residents of 90 occupied flats at Biart Place, Rugby, were told to leave by the council after a survey queried fire resistance capability.

Rugby Borough Council says tenants from Fairway and Green Court are to be found "similar accommodation".

According to the authority, assured tenants are due £7,500 for moving out.

Those prepared to move into non-council housing are in line for £10,000.

Those who remain council tenants when they move out will pay the same rent as they do at Biart Place, the authority has pledged.

Adam Norburn, executive director of the council, said the buildings were safe but had structural "issues".

He said: "What we found is that there were certain parts of the buildings that aren't built exactly as we would have liked them to have been.

"They are safe but there are issues there which makes us believe they have a shortened lifespan."

A 2016, council-commissioned survey of the condition of 124 flats at the site highlighted concerns over fire resistance, concrete quality and corroding steel.

It found the flats had "been built to a poor standard and may not perform as expected in the event of a fire or explosion", although the council said fire resistance still met British safety standards.

A decision is yet to be made on whether to refurbish the 50-year-old homes - at a cost of £25m - or demolish them.

Gene Parker Brombley lives in one of the flats with his partner and two-year-old son and says there is no choice but to move out.

"There's that much that needs to be done, that it would be unliveable while it's being done, so it is for the best that everyone's moved out."