Image caption Eight homes were evacuated as a precaution last week

A man has been arrested on suspicion of committing terrorism offences.

Eight homes were evacuated on 24 April while an army bomb disposal team searched a property on Brookside Avenue, Coventry.

The 20-year-old, who lived at the address, had been held by West Midlands Police under the Explosives Act but was released while inquiries continued.

The force said the arrest followed the examination of electronic items and documents which had been seized.

The man is being held on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, police said.

The Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal carried out a controlled disposal of a substance on scrap land.

Ch Supt Mike O'Hara said: "I would like to thank local people for their co-operation during the searches and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"This is a complex inquiry that remains subject of a thorough investigation."