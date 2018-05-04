Local elections 2018: Labour lose Nuneaton and Bedworth
Labour has lost control of Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council by one seat.
The Conservatives won 10 out of the 17 wards available, a gain of eight seats since the last election in 2014.
Eighteen seats were needed for either party to secure a majority. With a total of 34 council seats, Labour now has 17 and the Conservatives 16.
Labour held 14 of the seats up for grabs in the election and lost half of them - all of which went to the Conservatives.
The Conservatives also won one seat from the Green Party, who now have one representative on the council.
The party secured 51% of the vote with a 32% voter turnout.