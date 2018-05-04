Image caption Conservatives councillors claimed seven seats from their Labour rivals

Labour has lost control of Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council by one seat.

The Conservatives won 10 out of the 17 wards available, a gain of eight seats since the last election in 2014.

Eighteen seats were needed for either party to secure a majority. With a total of 34 council seats, Labour now has 17 and the Conservatives 16.

Labour held 14 of the seats up for grabs in the election and lost half of them - all of which went to the Conservatives.

The Conservatives also won one seat from the Green Party, who now have one representative on the council.

The party secured 51% of the vote with a 32% voter turnout.