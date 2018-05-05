Coventry Cathedral scraps entrance fees

Image copyright Google Image caption Coventry Cathedral, which is built next to the bombed ruins of the old site, has become a symbol of peace

Coventry Cathedral which is built next to the bombed ruins of the old site has scrapped its entrance fees due to "generous donations".

Charges including £6 adult entrance fees were introduced in 2010 because donations were "simply not enough".

The announcement was made at the diocese's Centenary Festival earlier.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said the cathedral and the diocese were working together to "make sure the day-to-day costs are met".

Canon pastor Kathryn Fleming tweeted: "No more admission charges. Justin Welby cuts a ribbon and the diocese pours in. Welcome home."

The cathedral has been aiming to return to free entry for many years.

It has been able to axe its charges due to the "generous support of donors" but visitors can still make donations.

The new cathedral stands alongside the old building's ruins as a symbol of peace and reconciliation. St Michael's Cathedral was bombed during the Coventry Blitz in 1940.

Mr Welby, who served for 15 years as a canon and sub-dean in the city, said although the cathedral was no longer "that well known" in the UK, its "unique message" was known around the world, particularly in war zones.

