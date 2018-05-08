Image caption Blinded By Your Grace is a song on Stormzy's debut album Gang Signs & Prayer

The Archbishop of Canterbury has turned to grime artist Stormzy to help quell his nerves as he prepares for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

The Most Reverend Justin Welby will officiate the highly anticipated ceremony at Windsor Castle on 19 May.

He said Blinded By Your Grace, a song released by the rapper last year, had helped him.

"There's a line in that, 'I stay prayed up and get the job done', I think that sort of sums it up," he said.

Speaking on BBC Coventry & Warwickshire, Mr Welby said: "I'm always nervous at weddings because it is such an important day for the couple, whoever they are.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Archbishop of Canterbury will marry the couple on 19 May

"I've made a couple of cack-handed mistakes over the last couple of weddings I've been involved in and I'm thinking this is probably not a good moment to make it a hat-trick."

He has previously admitted to fearing he might drop the ring during the service.

The archbishop, who is the most senior figure in the church after the Queen, has already been instrumental in preparing Ms Markle for the wedding.

In March he officiated as she was baptised and confirmed into the church in a secret ceremony, describing it as "beautiful" and "very special".