Image copyright Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Image caption Rob Tromans was questioned by police over an alleged assault

A newly elected Conservative councillor and former deputy police and crime commissioner is under investigation for an alleged assault.

Rob Tromans stood down as Warwickshire's deputy PCC in April, citing "personal reasons", and won a seat in last week's council elections.

He was questioned by police over an alleged assault on 22 March in Nuneaton's Justice Walk Car Park.

Mr Tromans has not been arrested or charged and was asked for a comment.

Image caption Cllr Troman (pictured at the back) was elected to St Nicholas Ward in Nuneaton

Staffordshire Police said it was asked by the Warwickshire force to investigate a report of an assault, and a 49-year-old man from the town had been voluntarily interviewed.

A statement from the office of the PCC said it would be "inappropriate" to comment on the status of any police investigations against any individual.

Mr Tromans secured the St Nicolas ward for the Conservatives with 1,392 votes during last week's elections.

The party previously said it was not aware of his involvement in a police investigation ahead of the election.