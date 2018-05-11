Image copyright Google Image caption The Care Quality Commission has given Five Pears Court an inadequate rating

A specialist children's home run by a charity for the blind has been put in special measures.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said Five Pears Court in Coventry was "not safe" and rated it as "inadequate".

The home, run by the Royal National Institute for the Blind (RNIB) is under a separate inquiry by the Charity Commission after safety concerns were raised by Ofsted.

The charity said was taking "urgent action" to "address shortfalls".

Five Pears Court is one of a group of specialist built bungalows at the Pears Centre, which provides homes and education for young people up to the age of 19.

The latest CQC report said the registered manager and provider did not consistently report and investigate accidents, incidents and safeguarding issues when they arose.

The Charity Commission has already begun its investigation following the Ofsted report in January.

But in a return visit last month, the schools inspector said the home was taking "effective action" to improve the issues.

In a statement, the RNIB said: "We remain committed to doing everything we can to embed best practice in everything we do there.

"The safety and wellbeing of the children at RNIB Pears Centre continues to be our number one priority and we will continue to work closely with Ofsted and CQC so that we learn from the past and make sure this never happens again."