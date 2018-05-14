Image copyright Steve Melville Image caption Photographer Steve Melville captured the moment the peregrine falcon caught its prey

The moment a peregrine falcon caught a live pigeon has been captured by a photographer.

Steve Melville took the extraordinary shot of the bird, which is one of a pair, nesting at Leamington Spa Town Hall.

The pigeon had been caught by the female, seconds before Mr Melville took the picture.

Paul Bray, from Warwickshire Wildlife Trust said the image was a "truly stunning picture of a wildlife event".

Mr Bray said there was a great "passion" for the birds.

"The peregrine have three chicks to feed and the female in the picture had just caught a pigeon. A truly stunning picture of a wildlife event", Mr Bray added.

Warwick District Council in partnership with the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust has set up the live cameras following "success" of a previous scheme.