Man killed in Coventry hit-and-run named
An 83-year-old man who was killed when he was struck by a car which failed to stop has been named .
Milton Forde was found lying injured in Burnaby Road, Coventry on Saturday evening after he was hit by a blue BMW car.
On Monday, West Midlands Police arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He has since been released pending further investigation and a vehicle was seized for forensic examination.
Mr Forde, who is from the Holbrooks area of Coventry, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family said he would be deeply missed.