Abhimanyu Chohan could be wearing a navy blue Nike t-shirt and khaki or beige chinos with Puma trainers

Police are "concerned for the welfare" of a 15-year-old boy who went missing from his school on Friday.

Abhimanyu Chohan "disappeared from school" in Coventry just before 08:30 BST on 18 May, officers said.

The force said the teenager could be "taking refuge" in rural and quiet areas and appealed for dog walkers and horse riders to help find him.

"Abhimanyu is not in any trouble, we just need to know he is safe," a West Midlands Police spokesman said.

He is described as 5ft 11 ins tall and of medium build. He has short black hair and brown eyes.