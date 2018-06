Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Victoria Street in Coventry at about 17:00 BST

A man has been shot in the neck in Coventry.

The 24-year-old victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and he is being treated in hospital.

West Midlands Police received reports of shots being fired on Victoria Street in the Hillfields area shortly after 17:00 BST.

No arrests have been made and the area has been cordoned off while police investigations continue and witnesses are sought.