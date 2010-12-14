The fitness to practise of a Cumbrian GP who belittled colleagues has been judged by a General Medical Council panel to be impaired.

The panel heard Dr Henry Hart, 45, frequently shouted at staff at the Bayside Family Practice in Ulverston.

The panel found his behaviour between 2004 and 2008 was "rude, aggressive, unhelpful and unprofessional".

The panel has yet to decide if any sanction will be imposed on Dr Hart, who had denied misconduct.

The hearing was told Dr Hart frequently undermined staff at the practice.

At one point he denied computer access to them so they could not check on medical records and make appointments, the panel heard.

Grave concerns

A manager, a receptionist, fellow GP, an administrator and a nurse were among those to make complaints about Dr Hart's behaviour.

A number of allegations that he was foul-mouthed towards most of them were not proved.

He was also cleared of claims he shouted at patients and frequently ignored them.

The panel found he regularly failed to treat colleagues with respect or work with them in a way that served the best interests of patients.

It said it had grave concerns about Dr Hart's behaviour towards professional colleagues and particularly towards subordinate staff members.

The panel said his behaviour before and since his time at Bayside had not raised any cause for concern.

But it said: "Whilst the panel is aware that these incidents occurred between two and six years ago, it is of the view that your conduct was so egregious that it continues to bring the profession into disrepute and to undermine the confidence that the public places in it."