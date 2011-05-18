Image caption Twenty-three nations take part in the four-day event

Cumbria has been chosen as the venue for the fourth World Sheep Dog Trials, to be held in England for the first time.

The event, to be held at Lowther near Penrith, will attract 240 dog handlers and an estimated 40,000 visitors.

Competitors will represent 23 nations in the four-day event in September. It is predicted to bring £2m into the local economy.

The champion will receive £3,000 and a solid gold shepherd's whistle.

Previous world trials have been in Wales and Ireland.

Nigel Davis, who lives in Sedbergh, near Kendal, is the chairman of the organising committee.

He described the event as an "amalgamation of the World Cup and the Olympics, in sheep dog trial terms".

Six competitors from Cumbria are set to take part, including Mark Elliott from Lazonby.

He was the 'reserve champion' in the International Sheep Dog Trials at Lowther in 2009. He said that most of his preparations had been completed, except for a last bit of tutoring to pep up his two dogs.

The world trials are held every three years.