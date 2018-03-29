Image copyright Mark Howden Image caption Motorists were able to leave the crash scene by driving on the hard shoulder of the M6

A woman has died and a man has been injured in a crash on the M6.

The collision - involving five vehicles - happened on the northbound carriageway near Tebay at 13:55 BST on Wednesday.

The woman was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

A man was airlifted to the Royal Preston Hospital with serious injuries. Two air ambulances were sent to the scene, with tailbacks stretching back in both directions.