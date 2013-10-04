Hope for future of historic Grange over Sands lido
Restoration hope for historic Grade II listed Grange over Sands lido.
-
People in Grange over sands "strongly support" proposals to restore the town's historic saltwater lido, according to a public consultation carried out by South Lakeland District Council.
-
The saltwater lido was designed by council surveyor Bernard Smith and opened in 1932. It was one of about 169 built around the UK in the 1930s by local councils as recreational facilities. The pool at Grange over Sands is one of the last remaining British Art Deco lidos in the north of England.
-
Following its closure in 1993 the lido became derelict. The council is considering selling off part of the land around the site and using the proceeds for a restoration project.
-
In the 1930s beauty pageants were held at the lido. The group putting together a bid for Heritage Lottery funding would like to trace one or more of the participants to become a "poster girl" for the bid.
-
Councillor Graham Vincent, portfolio holder for health and wellbeing, said: “Bringing the Lido back into public use will support our aims of increasing leisure participation in the whole district and improving the health and wellbeing of all our communities.”
-
Local councillor Tom Harvey described it as having the potential to become "a really exciting and significant project". He said: "The receipt for the land [planned for sale] will be nowhere near the £4-6m cost needed for the Lido but will hopefully be enough for a degree of match funding for Heritage Lottery funding."
-
Up to 73% of respondents to a council survey on the future of the site said they wanted a lido. Another popular suggestion was an onsite cafe. Residents will have the opportunity to see more details of the proposals at a public exhibition at the town's Victoria Hall during the week beginning 7 October.