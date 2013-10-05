Helvellyn walker dies in 200m fall from Striding Edge

A man has been killed in a 650ft (200m) fall down a mountain in the Lake District.

The 24-year-old had been walking with a companion on Striding Edge on Helvellyn when he lost his footing and fell down the mountain.

A Sea King helicopter was scrambled as part of the mission to rescue him.

However, a team from Patterdale Mountain Rescue and paramedics eventually recovered his body from Nethermost Cove.