Helvellyn fall man named as Robert Pascoe
- 7 October 2013
- From the section Cumbria
A walker killed in a fall from a Lake District mountain has been named by police.
Robert Pascoe was with a companion on Striding Edge, Helvellyn, when he lost his footing and fell 650ft (200m).
Despite the efforts of the Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team, the 24-year-old, from Liverpool, died at the scene.
Striding Edge, which leads up to Helvellyn's 3,114ft (950m) summit, is a popular walking route, attracting tens of thousands of visitors a year.