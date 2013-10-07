Helvellyn fall man named as Robert Pascoe

From the section

Image caption Striding Edge is a popular walking route

A walker killed in a fall from a Lake District mountain has been named by police.

Robert Pascoe was with a companion on Striding Edge, Helvellyn, when he lost his footing and fell 650ft (200m).

Despite the efforts of the Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team, the 24-year-old, from Liverpool, died at the scene.

Striding Edge, which leads up to Helvellyn's 3,114ft (950m) summit, is a popular walking route, attracting tens of thousands of visitors a year.