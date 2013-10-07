North Country Leisure appointed to run South Lakeland sports sites

A new operator has been confirmed to run council-owned sports and recreation facilities in South Lakeland.

North Country Leisure (NCL), which runs council facilities in north Cumbria, has been awarded the contract for South Lakeland District Council's centres.

The Hexham-based charity will take over from Lakes Leisure, which has held the contract since 2003.

The deal covers Kendal Leisure Centre, Windermere outdoor centre and Ulverston pool, tennis centre and pitches.

About 80 staff will transfer to NCL from next April.

A NCL spokesman said that charges would rise, but that the charity planned to invest £750,000 upgrading fitness equipment and changing areas.

A council spokesman said that along with managing the facilities, NCL will "introduce new outreach programmes to help bring leisure opportunities direct to people of all ages in their local communities".