Cumbrian coastal scheme visitor centre opened
- 8 October 2013
- From the section Cumbria
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A visitor centre which is part of a £2m restoration scheme on the Cumbrian coast has been opened.
The Solway Wetlands Landscape Partnership Scheme was formed to help conserve heritage in the North West.
Now, the Solway Wetlands Centre has been opened at RSPB Campfield Marsh, providing a place for people to learn more about the Solway Plain.
The centre also houses an education room and volunteer space.