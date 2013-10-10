Cumbria house fire casualties drop by 69%
- 10 October 2013
The number of people killed or injured in house fires in Cumbria has reduced by 69% over the past six years, the service has revealed.
Across the county, incidents attended have gone down from more than in 6,500 in 2007/08 to fewer than 4,500 in 2012/13, a drop of 34%.
Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said the reduction was the result of its work on fire prevention.
The tens of thousands of home safety visits had made a "significant impact".