Cumbria house fire casualties drop by 69%

The number of people killed or injured in house fires in Cumbria has reduced by 69% over the past six years, the service has revealed.

Across the county, incidents attended have gone down from more than in 6,500 in 2007/08 to fewer than 4,500 in 2012/13, a drop of 34%.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said the reduction was the result of its work on fire prevention.

The tens of thousands of home safety visits had made a "significant impact".