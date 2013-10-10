Cumbrian man given community order for causing biker's death

From the section

Image caption Paul Fursey was pronounced dead at the scene

A man has been given a community order for causing the death of a 31-year-old motorcyclist by driving without due care and attention.

Paul Fursey, from Bolton-low-Houses, was killed in a crash on the A66 in Great Broughton on 2 October.

The driver of the car, 23-year-old Jamie Crellin, suffered leg injuries.

Crellin, of Row Brow Park, Maryport, was sentenced to 120 hours of community work at Carlisle Crown Court and banned from driving for three years.

He had pleaded guilty to causing death by driving without due care and attention at an earlier hearing.