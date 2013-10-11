Workington train concern over Rugby League World Cup

Image caption Derwent Park upgraded its facilities to host the games

A decision not to schedule extra trains for Rugby League World Cup games in Cumbria is "hugely unfortunate", the local council has said.

About 6,000 fans are expected to attend the two Scotland matches at Workington's Derwent Park ground.

Allerdale Borough Council had called on Northern Rail to put on additional trains on both days.

However, Northern Rail said it would be too costly to increase the service without third party funding.

Scotland play Tonga in Workington on 29 October, and there are no timetabled trains to take people back to Carlisle or Barrow after the match.

On the following Sunday, for the Italy game, engineering works mean the three scheduled trains will be replaced by buses.

Rugby League World Cup Games at the 2013 RLWC will take place in England, Wales, Ireland and France

The final is to be held at Old Trafford, Manchester - with both semi-finals taking place at Wembley Stadium, London

Charles Holmes, head of community services at Allerdale Borough Council, said: "It's hugely unfortunate that a better service can't be offered but we hope that fans won't be too inconvenienced.

"Match day parking will be well signposted, stewards will be on hand to direct visitors to the ground, and we are encouraging people to come along early to enjoy the pre-match entertainment."

Craig Harrop, from Northern Rail, said: "Unfortunately we are not in a position to run extra services without additional funding from a third party.

"Our unit resources are extremely limited during the week and to run a train outside its scheduled time would mean it is then displaced for the following day, meaning customers cannot get to work the following morning."