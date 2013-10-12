Workington construction site 'gun' threat: Men arrested

Two men have been arrested after a member of the public reported that a man had been threatened with a gun on a construction site in Cumbria.

Armed police attended the scene in the Northside Road area of Workington in the early hours.

Initially a 35-year-old local man was arrested, but he was then released without any further action.

Following further investigations, a replica firearm was recovered and officers arrested a 30-year-old man.

Cumbria Police thanked the public for their help in the incident.