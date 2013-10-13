Workington construction site 'gun' threat: Man charged

A 30-year-old man has been charged with a firearms offence after an incident at a construction site in Cumbria.

A member of the public reported a man had been threatened with a gun in the Northside Road area of Workington at about 03:15 BST on Saturday.

Armed police attended the scene and a replica firearm was recovered.

The man from Workington will face West Allerdale magistrates on Monday charged with possession of a firearm and a public order offence.

A 35-year-old local man who was also arrested was released without any further action, Cumbria Police said.