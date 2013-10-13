Cumbria

Workington construction site 'gun' threat: Man charged

  • 13 October 2013
  • From the section Cumbria

A 30-year-old man has been charged with a firearms offence after an incident at a construction site in Cumbria.

A member of the public reported a man had been threatened with a gun in the Northside Road area of Workington at about 03:15 BST on Saturday.

Armed police attended the scene and a replica firearm was recovered.

The man from Workington will face West Allerdale magistrates on Monday charged with possession of a firearm and a public order offence.

A 35-year-old local man who was also arrested was released without any further action, Cumbria Police said.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites