Order delays leaves BAE Systems Barrow jobs at risk

Up to 200 jobs are at risk at a BAE Systems factory in Barrow, Cumbria, the company has confirmed.

The firm is consulting with staff and unions over an "orderly shut down" of a production line for the M777 field artillery piece.

It had been making components for the 155mm gun at its own expense in the hope of securing an order from India.

About 350 staff were working on the project. BAE Systems is hoping to redeploy most of the affected workers.

In a statement, the company said the decision was taken after delays in an agreement being made between the US and Indian governments.

"After months of company investment, and with production on existing orders nearing completion, the company can no longer continue to maintain the current staffing levels," it said.