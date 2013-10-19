M6 crash: Driver dies in two-lorry Cumbria crash

A man has been killed in a collision between two lorries on the M6 in Cumbria.

The crash happened on the southbound carriageway, near the Southwaite services, late on Friday.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, a 42-year-old man from West Yorkshire, who was driving a lorry carrying sheep and cattle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A number of animals trapped in the overturned trailer were then rescued.

Most were herded into a second trailer by a local livestock haulier, but some had sustained serious injuries and were put down.

The southbound carriageway of the M6 was closed between junctions 41 and 42 overnight but has now reopened.