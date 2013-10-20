Cumbrian roads get £200,000 resurfacing work

"Essential" improvement work costing more than £200,000 is to be carried out on two main roads in Cumbria.

Cumbria County Council is resurfacing worn-out roads on the A684 at Sedbergh and the A65/A6070 roundabout near Crooklands.

Diversions will be in place during the overnight closures which start from 28 October, the council said.

Cumbria councillor Keith Little said short term disruption would be "unavoidable" during the work.