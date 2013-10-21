Woman, 76, denies Thomas Thompson hospital car park death

From the section

Image caption Mr Thompson was a fell pony breeder before retiring

A 76-year-old woman has denied causing the death of a pedestrian hit by a car in a Cumbria hospital car park.

Jill Westgarth Stamper is accused of causing the death by careless driving of Thomas Thompson, 78, in the grounds of Penrith Hospital, on 16 January.

Mrs Stamper did not appear at Carlisle Magistrates' Court because of ill health. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf.

Mrs Stamper, of Blencarn Hall, Blencarn, is to stand trial in January.

Father-of-three Mr Thompson, of Lazonby, farmed at High Drybarrows, Brampton, before retiring.