M6 lorry crash: Tribute to 'gentle giant' lorry driver

Image caption Trevor Kitchingman's wife said he was "always happy"

The family of a man killed in a crash on the M6 in Cumbria has paid tribute to a "much loved, gentle giant".

Trevor Kitchingman was driving a heavy goods vehicle which was involved in a crash with a second lorry on Friday.

The 42-year-old of Silsden, West Yorkshire, died at the scene, south of the Southwaite services.

He was described by his family as a man with a "massive, expanding heart of gold", who would help "anyone with anything".

In a statement, his wife, Kath Kitchingman, said: "He was a very much loved gentle giant.

"The last time I spoke to Trevor was about half an hour before his accident. He was at Lockerbie Truck Stop on his break and had had his tea.

"I still wait for his phone call, his text, the twinkly glint in his happy smiling eyes and that cheeky smile of his. He was always happy."