Cumbrian wall crash cyclist named as John Collinson, 82
- 5 August 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 82-year-old cyclist who died after crashing into a dry stone wall in Cumbria has been named.
John Collinson, from Staveley, Kendal, was riding a racing-style bike when he hit the wall on Crook Road on Monday.
The 82-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for about two hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.