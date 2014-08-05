Cumbria

Cumbrian wall crash cyclist named as John Collinson, 82

  • 5 August 2014

An 82-year-old cyclist who died after crashing into a dry stone wall in Cumbria has been named.

John Collinson, from Staveley, Kendal, was riding a racing-style bike when he hit the wall on Crook Road on Monday.

The 82-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for about two hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

