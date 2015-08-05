A motorcyclist has died after losing control of his bike in Cumbria.

Kevin Ritson, 35, was travelling on the A595 between Bootle and Whitbeck at about 18:35 BST on Tuesday when he lost control of the bike on a sharp bend and collided with a hedge, police said.

Mr Ritson, from Herdus Road in Whitehaven, was airlifted to the Preston Royal Infirmary with serious injuries where he later died.

The road was closed for several hours. Witnesses are urged to contact police.