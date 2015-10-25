Lake District walker dies on Helvellyn's Swirral Edge

Image copyright Dominic Donnini Image caption Helvellyn and its paths such as Swirral Edge and Striding Edge (pictured) are a popular attraction for walkers

A walker has died on one of Cumbria's highest mountains.

The man, who was in his 50s, collapsed on Swirral Edge leading up to the summit of Helvellyn at 10:30 BST on Saturday.

The Great North Air Ambulance joined volunteers from the Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team but the man was found to be dead at the scene.

The air ambulance was also called to Helvellyn after a man in his 50s injured his knee at 15:15.

The aircrew doctor assessed the casualty in the helicopter before he was flown off the hill to a waiting mountain rescue ambulance.