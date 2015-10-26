Fell-high letter supports Lake District heritage bid

Image copyright Lake District National Park Authority Image caption Pupils from schools in the Kendal area wrote about their love for the Lake District

A letter as long as one of the Lake District fells is high is being sent off to support the area's bid for World Heritage Status.

Pupils from schools in the Kendal area wrote messages on a roll of paper to show the Unesco judging panel why the national park was so special to them.

It measures 951ft (290 metres), the same as Castle Crag in Borrowdale.

There are also hopes its length will put it in the record books and Guinness World Records has been contacted.

Image copyright Lake District National Park Authority Image caption There are hopes the letter will be a world record

In January 2014 the government confirmed it would be putting the Lake District forward as the UK's next nomination for World Heritage Status.

If granted by Unesco, the area would join a list of sites including the Great Barrier Reef, Taj Mahal and Hadrian's Wall.

The letter is addressed to the chair of a steering group made up of 25 organisations responsible for compiling the bid.

Excerpts include: "I love the Lake District because it is a stunning place to live, with hundreds of things to do", and "no matter where you are in the Lake District, if you go to a cafe you're almost guaranteed good homemade food".