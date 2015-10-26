Carlisle park rape accused pleads not guilty

Image caption The woman was attacked at the entrance to Rickerby Park

A man has denied raping a woman in a park in Cumbria.

The 26-year-old was attacked in the Chinese Gardens at the entrance to Carlisle's Rickerby Park in the early hours of 12 August.

Jonathan Corey appeared at Carlisle Crown Court via video link, and pleaded not guilty to a charge of rape.

The 23-year-old, of Longlands Road, in the city, was remanded in custody and will next appear at the court on 2 December.