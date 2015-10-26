Matthew Eteson found guilty of Windermere boat deaths

Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Lauren Thornton and Kelly Webster were found to have lethal levels of carbon monoxide in their bodies

A gas fitter has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his partner and her daughter who died after falling ill on a boat.

Kelly Webster, 36, and Lauren Thornton, 10, were overcome by carbon monoxide fumes from a DIY generator on board his boat on Windermere.

Matthew Eteson, who modified the system to make it quieter, denied two charges of manslaughter by gross negligence.

The 42-year-old will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on 13 November.

Image caption Matthew Eteson did not give evidence due to his "mental condition"

Miss Webster and Lauren, both from Leyland in Lancashire, were found dead in their sleeping quarters on board the second-hand Bayliner 285 motor cruiser Arniston in April 2013.

The trial was told that Eteson, of Hale in Manchester, had constructed a copper pipe which had "fallen apart" when the temperature at the soldered elbow got too high.