Terry Taylor death: Michael Sanderson denies murder charge

Terry Taylor was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital

A man has denied the murder of another man who was found injured in a Cumbria hotel.

Retired paramedic Terry Taylor, 59, of Oldham, Greater Manchester, was found injured at the Globe Hotel in Main Street, Cockermouth, early on 31 May.

He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

Michael Sanderson, 31, of Arkleby Hall Cottages, Arkleby, Aspatria, pleaded not guilty to murder at Carlisle Crown Court.

He was remanded ahead of a trial, expected to last a week, on 25 January.